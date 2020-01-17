Sarah Walshe Announces Announces She Will Not Contest The General Election In Kildare South.

A candidate in Kildare South has announced her withdrawal.

Sarah Walshe, of the Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces, was running as an Independent, on a platform for improved pay and conditions for members of the Defence Forces.

In a statement posted on social media last night, she announced that she was ending her campaign.

She cited the candidacy in Kildare South of Independent, Dr. Cathal Berry.

Dr. Berry is a former Army Ranger.

Ms. Walshe says that running two candidates with similar policies in the same constituency "could have unfavourable consequences for our Defence Forces community".

She is now pursue nomination to the Seanad.

Stock image: Pexel