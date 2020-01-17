Ind. Kildare/Newbridge Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy Announces She Will Contest The General Election In Kildare #GE2020

Independent Kildare/Newbridge Cllr., Fiona McLoughlin Healy is to contest the General Election in Kildare South.

Cllr. McLoughlin Healy topped the poll in the Municipal District at last year's local elections.

She has, in a statement on her Facebook page, noted "transparency and accountability in government" a key among her policies.

Kildare South is newly expanded to a four seat constituency; however, only three of those seats are being contested at the General Election.

This is as Kildare South Fianna Fâil TD, Sean O'Fearghail, was Ceann Comahirle of the 32nd Dáil, and is automatically returned to the 33rd Dáil.

