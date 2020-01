944 drivers in Kildare have been disqualified over the last two years.

The data, released under Freedom of Information, shows 795 drivers in 2018 and 2019 were subject to court disqualification.

Another 149 were disqualified under the penalty points system.

More than 191,000 penalty-point notices were issued to drivers last year.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, says the new figures are disappointing.

