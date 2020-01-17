The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Crime & Health To Dominate #GE2020 Campaigning Today.

: 01/17/2020 - 10:48
Author: Ciara Noble
Crime and health look set to be the issues that dominate on day three of the general election campaign.

The fallout from a vicious murder linked to a gang feud in Drogheda continues to dominate the news agenda.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

Stock image: Shutterstock.

