New Guidance On Charging Of Electic Cars At Kildare Public Locations Issued.

: 01/17/2020 - 10:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
electric_car_at_charging_point_close_up_generic_model_pixabay.jpg

Electric car owners in Kildare now have an hour to use public charging points before they will be issued with a parking fine.

Kildare Councy Council says "where an EV is parked and "actively charging" in a designated EV space, and a Traffic Warden first observes the vehicle s/he will take note of the vehicle registration, date and time, similar to observing for current pay and display 15-minute observation periods."

Once that hour has elapse, "irrespective of whether the EV is continuing to charge, the Warden may issue a Fixed Charge Notice if the appropriate pay and display fee/ticket is not visible."

EV charging spaces may only be used by electric vehicles... A Fixed Charge Notice may issue for unauthorised parking in an EV designated space.

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay

