New Guidance On Charging Of Electic Cars At Kildare Public Locations Issued.

Electric car owners in Kildare now have an hour to use public charging points before they will be issued with a parking fine.

Kildare Councy Council says "where an EV is parked and "actively charging" in a designated EV space, and a Traffic Warden first observes the vehicle s/he will take note of the vehicle registration, date and time, similar to observing for current pay and display 15-minute observation periods."

Once that hour has elapse, "irrespective of whether the EV is continuing to charge, the Warden may issue a Fixed Charge Notice if the appropriate pay and display fee/ticket is not visible."

EV charging spaces may only be used by electric vehicles... A Fixed Charge Notice may issue for unauthorised parking in an EV designated space.

Stock image: Pixabay