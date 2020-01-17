The Eleven To Two Show

Man Arrested As Part Of Armagh Murder Investigation.

: 01/17/2020 - 11:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
psni_badge.jpg

A man has been arrested as part of a murder investigation in County Armagh.

It's after the death of a 25 year old man in the Lake Road area of Craigavon last night.

Police arrested a 40 year old man on suspicion of murder.

Detectives says a post mortem is due to be carried out in due course.

