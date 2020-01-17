Kildare South #GE2020 Candidate "Appalled" At Lack Of Progress On New School.

A Kildare South General Election candidate says she is "appalled" that no progress has been made on delivering a new secondary school for Newbridge, The Curragh and Kildare.

There are 8 urban and 6 rural primary schools feeding into the existing secondary schools serving these areas.

This includes towns and villages such as Milltown, Caragh and Suncroft.

Outgoing Fianna Fáil TD, and candidate, Fiona O'Loughlin, says " It is one of the biggest issues coming from constituents - the amount of parents who have not been allocated a place for their child is unprecedented."

Stock image: Pixabay