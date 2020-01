Several Bus Éireann routes, including in Kildare, will transfer to a new operator from this weekend.

Go-Ahead will take over the current 120, 121 and 123 services, which serve areas including Tullamore, Edenderry and Enfield.

There will be a clearer timetable for a new family of 120 routes, which will also serve places such as Newbridge, Clane and Celbridge.

