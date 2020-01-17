Listen Live Logo

Low Temperature Warning Issued For Kildare, Leinster & Connacht.

01/17/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A status yellow low temperature and ice warning will be in place from 6 O'clock in Leinster, including Co. Kildare,  and Connacht.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures to dip as low as minus four in places.

The alert will run until 11am tomorrow morning.

