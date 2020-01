The Central Criminal Court has heard a number of hacksaws were found in Tallaght as part of the investigation into the murder of Patricia O’Connor.

Her daughter’s boyfriend Kieran Greene is accused of murdering the 61-year-old grandmother at their home at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham in Dublin.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

File image: CCJ/RollingNews