Listen: Boy B's Appeal Against His Conviction For Ana Kriegel's Murder To Be Heard In April.

: 01/17/2020 - 18:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
BOY B’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of Ana Kriegel will be heard in April.

He was one of two teenage boys found guilty of murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl at a derelict farmhouse in Dublin in May 2018.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

