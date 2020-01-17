Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: Solidarity/PBP Say, Under No Circumstances With They Go In To Govt. With FF Or FG.

: 01/17/2020 - 18:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Solidarity People Before Profit says under no circumstances will it go into government with Fianna Fail or Fine Gael.

The Party launched its general election campaign this afternoon with a focus on housing, health and climate change.

Dublin TD Richard Boyd Barrett says people want an alternative:

17/01/2019 Solidarity- People Before Profit General Election 2020 Launch. Pictured is Richard Boyd Barrett TD at the General Election 2020 Launch in Buswell’s Hotel Dublin. Photograph: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews

