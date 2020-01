The FAI's confirmed two members are in the running for role of President of the Association.

Following nominations from members, Martin Heraghty and Gerry McAnaney will contest the election at the EGM on Saturday, January 25th.

Martin Heraghty was elected to the FAI Board in July 2019 as a nominee of the National League.

Gerry McAnaney represents Football For All on the FAI National Council.