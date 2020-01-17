Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: Kildare South #GE2020 Candidate Says There Are "Traffic Threats" To Children In Monasterevin.

: 01/17/2020 - 19:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
children_cross_road_sign_pixabay.jpg

A Kildare South General Election candidate says there are "traffic threats" to students attending schools in Monasterevin.

Its with particular reference to pupils attending Scoil Eimhin Naofa, Drogheda Street.

Independent Kildare/Newbridge MD Cllr., and General Election candidate, Fiona McLoughlin Healy, asked Kildare County Council to conduct a "cost-benefit analysis of solutions" of the possible options for traffic calming, a safe pedestrian crossing and/or a school warden.

Her motion was debated at the January meeting of the Municipal District.

Speaking to Kildare Today, says says initial steps to alleviate the problems are being taken.

frifmclh.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

#GE2020

