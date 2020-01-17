Listen: Kildare South #GE2020 Candidate Says There Are "Traffic Threats" To Children In Monasterevin.

A Kildare South General Election candidate says there are "traffic threats" to students attending schools in Monasterevin.

Its with particular reference to pupils attending Scoil Eimhin Naofa, Drogheda Street.

Independent Kildare/Newbridge MD Cllr., and General Election candidate, Fiona McLoughlin Healy, asked Kildare County Council to conduct a "cost-benefit analysis of solutions" of the possible options for traffic calming, a safe pedestrian crossing and/or a school warden.

Her motion was debated at the January meeting of the Municipal District.

Speaking to Kildare Today, says says initial steps to alleviate the problems are being taken.