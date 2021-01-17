Listen Live Logo

Co. Kildare's Covid-19 Incidence Rate Is Now 1171.2 Cases Per 100,000 People.

: 17/01/2021 - 08:58
Author: Ciara Noble
Co. Kildare's 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate is 1171.2 cases per 100,000 people.

2,606 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus, in the two weeks to Saturday.

The national rate is 1530.2 cases per 100,000 people, and 72,864 new diagnoses, in the 14 days to January 15th.

 

