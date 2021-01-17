Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

21 People Being Treated in Naas General For Confirmed Or Suspected Cases Of Covid-19.

: 17/01/2021 - 12:17
Author: Ciara Noble
naas_general_hospital_sign_rollingnews.jpg

21 people are being treated in Naas General for confirmed, or suspected cases of Covid-19.

As of 8pm last night, Saturday 16th, 18 people were being treated in the hospital for confirmed cases of the virus.

3 patients were being treated there, with suspected cases of Covid-19.

90 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Co. Kildare yesterday evening.

Since the pandemic was declared, 7,325 in the county have been diagnosed with the virus.

Nationally, 3.231 cases of Covid-19 were notified yesterday; a further 60 deaths, linked with the virus, were also confirmed.

 

Image: Rolling News

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!