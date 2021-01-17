21 People Being Treated in Naas General For Confirmed Or Suspected Cases Of Covid-19.

21 people are being treated in Naas General for confirmed, or suspected cases of Covid-19.

As of 8pm last night, Saturday 16th, 18 people were being treated in the hospital for confirmed cases of the virus.

3 patients were being treated there, with suspected cases of Covid-19.

90 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Co. Kildare yesterday evening.

Since the pandemic was declared, 7,325 in the county have been diagnosed with the virus.

Nationally, 3.231 cases of Covid-19 were notified yesterday; a further 60 deaths, linked with the virus, were also confirmed.

Image: Rolling News