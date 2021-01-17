Kildare's Community Covid-19 Helpline Is Open Today.

Kildare's Community Covid-19 Helpline has been taking calls since 8am this morning.

It is offering help on non-medical, non-emergency matters on 045 980 202 ,and 1800 300 174.

A textline service is also available, by texting the words "KILDARE", to 50555.

The helpline can also be reached by email, at covidsupport@kildarecoco.ie.

The helpline operates 7 days a week, between 8am and 8pm

It was set up by the Kildare Covid-19 Forum, an umbrella group of over 20 organisations, including Kildare County Council and An Garda Síochána.