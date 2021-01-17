13 More Deaths & 2,944 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

2,944 more people have contracted Covid-19, of whom 180 are in KIldare and thirteen more patients have died here.

The Chief Medical Officer says the chance of catching the virus or passing it on is now "very high", and the situation in hospitals is "stark".

He says "serious illness and mortality" will follow for some of those infected, and has again urged people to work from home.

There are now 1,928 infected in-patients, 68 more since yesterday, with 195 admitted to intensive care.

File image: Dr. Tony Holohan/RollingNews

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)