13 More Deaths & 2,944 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

: 17/01/2021 - 17:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
2,944 more people have contracted Covid-19, of whom 180 are in KIldare and thirteen more patients have died here.

The Chief Medical Officer says the chance of catching the virus or passing it on is now "very high", and the situation in hospitals is "stark".

He says "serious illness and mortality" will follow for some of those infected, and has again urged people to work from home.

There are now 1,928 infected in-patients, 68 more since yesterday, with 195 admitted to intensive care.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 16 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases

(to midnight 16Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 16Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 16Jan2021)

Ireland

2944

1487.9

70,851

Monaghan

42

2671.6

1,640

Louth

44

2237.7

2,884

Waterford

129

2058.9

2,392

Limerick

160

1905.1

3,713

Wexford

43

1805.3

2,703

Dublin

1065

1761.2

23,730

Carlow

20

1666.9

949

Mayo

95

1635.2

2,134

Cork

306

1583.1

8,594

Clare

54

1459.4

1,734

Cavan

10

1425.6

1,086

Donegal

112

1386.4

2,207

Meath

114

1225.9

2,391

Kildare

180

1200.9

2,672

Kilkenny

42

1146.8

1,138

Galway

181

1095.9

2,828

Kerry

43

1045.3

1,544

Offaly

64

978.7

763

Laois

62

964.6

817

Tipperary

56

958.3

1,529

Roscommon

16

925

597

Sligo

24

843.8

553

Wicklow

32

799

1,138

Longford

7

729.1

298

Westmeath

36

713.1

633

Leitrim

7

574.2

184

