Listen: Fly BMI Collapses As Derry Airport Seeks Alternative Airline For London Flights.

UK airline Fly BMI says it’s not able to rearrange or reschedule journeys for customers after it fell into administration.

The company collapsed yesterday and cancelled all its flights - blaming rising fuel costs and Brexit.

Fly BMI operated flights between Derry and London Stansted, with the North-West airport stating that they're now seeking a replacement airline as soon as possible.

Andrew Teacher used to work with the British Airports Authority and thinks there was a deeper rooted problem:

Stock Image