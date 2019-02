Families were evacuated from their homes in Co. Armagh last night, after a bomb detonated outside a house.

It happened in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon just before 11:30pm.

Army bomb disposal experts and police arrived at the scene and found a second undetonated device.

No one was injured.

The evacuated families were allowed to return this morning and a police investigation is underway.

DUP's Carla Lockhart has condemned the incident:

Stock Image