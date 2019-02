Three vehicles have been seized for offences on Kildare roads this weekend.

In a tweet yesterday, An Garda Síochána said they had seized one car in Leixlip and two in Newbridge for having no tax, insurance and/or NCT.

A checkpoint in Kildare also caught a motorist driving under the influence of drugs, who was arrested on site.

Images Source: An Garda Síochána Twitter page.