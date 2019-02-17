Classic Hits Sunday

Galway Motorist Charged After Driving at 181 Kph.

: 02/17/2019 - 13:15
Author: Simon Doyle
A motorist was caught travelling at 181 kilometres an hour heading for County Galway last night.

The driver was speeding on the M6 motorway between Athlone and Ballinasloe.

The Roscommon Roads Policing Unit say a fixed charge notice is to follow.

 

