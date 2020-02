54 new speed camera van zones go live in Kildare today.

They are among 903 new areas designed by Gardai.

They've been selected as collisions have occurred on the routes.

Speed is estimated to be a factor in a third of fatal crashes.

Gardai insist the speed vans aren't 'cash cows' and cost double the amount of income they generate.

A full list of all the Kildare locations is available here