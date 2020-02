Kildare Community Employment supervisors are among those engaging in a work to rule, from today.

Supervisors who are members of the SIPTU and Forsa unions voted in favour of industrial action over what they say is government failure to implement a Labour Court recommendation on pension rights.

That recommendation was issued in 2008.

A protest rally took place in Dublin City Centre on Monday.

The action beginning from today could could impact up to 11 schemes in Kildare, and hundreds, nationwide.