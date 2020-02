There's been a 300% increase in the number of people on trolleys at Naas General Hospital.

7 patients were without beds there on Friday; that's surged to 21, today.

That includes 4 people on gurneys in the Kildare hospital's wards.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says 583 patients are without beds today, nationwide.

The worst affected hospital in Ireland is University Hospital Limerick, where 64 people are on gurneys.