Listen: Questions Hang Over Varadkar & Martin's Respective Leadership.

There are question marks over the futures of the leaders of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Leo Varadkar has said his party is preparing for opposition ahead of a meeting of TDs later.

Fine Gael's Parliamentary Party, of which Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon is chair, will meet for the first time since the election to decide what its next steps should be.

There's mounting opposition in the party to the floated "grand coalition" with Micheál Martin's Fianna Fáil.

John Downing lives in Newbridge and is Irish Independent Political Correspondent.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says Varadkar and Martin are safe until a new government is formed