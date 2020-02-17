The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Questions Hang Over Varadkar & Martin's Respective Leadership.

: 02/17/2020 - 11:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_election_222222511.jpg

There are question marks over the futures of the leaders of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Leo Varadkar has said his party is preparing for opposition ahead of a meeting of TDs later.

Fine Gael's Parliamentary Party, of which Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon is chair,  will meet for the first time since the election to decide what its next steps should be.

There's mounting opposition in the party to the floated "grand coalition" with Micheál Martin's Fianna Fáil.

John Downing lives in Newbridge and is Irish Independent Political Correspondent.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says Varadkar and Martin are safe until a new government is formed

monjohnlunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!