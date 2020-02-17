Study Indicates Around 31,000 Kildare Peole At Risk Of Poverty.

14 per cent of the population is at risk of falling below the poverty line, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

That proportion equates to 31,080 people in Kildare.

In 2018, the at risk of poverty rate for women was almost 15 per cent, 2 per cent higher than men.

The national consistent poverty rate that year was 5 per cent - meaning these people were deprived of two or more goods or services essential for a basic living standard.

This was most prevalent in the South-East Region, and lowest in Dublin.