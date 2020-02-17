The Eleven To Two Show

Kildare Accessibility Programme Wins Two LAMA Awards.

: 02/17/2020 - 11:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
winner.jpg

A Kildare County Council accessibility and inclusion scheme has won two accolades at the The LAMA Community and Council Awards

The competition recognises "communities and councils working together, bringing national recognition to projects and developments that may otherwise go unrecognised. "

The "Working to make County Kildare Inclusive and Accessible" project, won the Best Disability Access & Inclusion Initiative Award and the  Grand Prix Award

 

Image courtesy All Ireland Community and Council Awards

