Ross Hopes His Dept's Handling Of FAI Refinancing Will Be Viewed As Successful.

: 02/17/2020 - 12:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Sports Minister Shane Ross says he hopes his office's handling of the FAI's refinancing will be viewed as "successful".

The former Dublin Rathdown TD, who lost his seat in the recent General Election, remians in the role until a new Government is formed.

In January the government announced a multi-million euro refinancing package for the FAI, after it was revealed the association were carrying debts of more than €60m.

Speaking this morning, the minister says dealing with the Olympic Council scandal in 2016 had helped him prepare for the issues in the FAI.
 

 

