A man has been jailed for 18 months for impeding the apprehension or prosecution of his father for the murder of a man in Dublin.

Paul Wells Junior of Beatty Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare broke up and hid parts of a chainsaw used in the killing of Kenneth O’Brien four years ago.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find upsetting:

File image: Criminal Courts of Justice/RollingNews