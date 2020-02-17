The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Catherine Murphy Says She Hasn't Put Her Name Forth For Ceann Comhairle.

: 02/17/2020 - 12:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
catherine_murphy_05_03_19_rollingnews.jpg

A Kildare North TD says she hasn't put her name forth for consideration for the role of Ceann Comhairle.

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats adds, in response to speculation today, that she hasn't been approached about the position.

Speaking to Kfm News, she has indicated she is open to discussing the matter with her parliamentary party.

The Ceann Comhairle is the impartial chairperson, or speaker, of the Dáil, and has a host of procedural responsibilites.

Its an elected position, held in the 32nd Dáil by Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Seán O'Fearghail.

 

 

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!