Catherine Murphy Says She Hasn't Put Her Name Forth For Ceann Comhairle.

A Kildare North TD says she hasn't put her name forth for consideration for the role of Ceann Comhairle.

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats adds, in response to speculation today, that she hasn't been approached about the position.

Speaking to Kfm News, she has indicated she is open to discussing the matter with her parliamentary party.

The Ceann Comhairle is the impartial chairperson, or speaker, of the Dáil, and has a host of procedural responsibilites.

Its an elected position, held in the 32nd Dáil by Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Seán O'Fearghail.

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews