The Japanese economy shrank at its fastest rate in more than five years at the end of 2019, putting it on the brink of recession.

Official figures show gross domestic product fell by one-point-six per cent in the last quarter.

There are fears the new coronavirus outbreak may take a further toll.

The drop is being blamed on a sales tax hitting consumer and business spending, as well as the impact of a major typhoon.

