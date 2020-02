Alan Kelly is to put his name forward for the role of leader of the Labour party.

He says he will announce his intention to stand for Labour leadership tomorrow.

He became a TD in 2011, and was elected deputy leader of the party in 2014.

Deputy Kelly was the party's spokesperson on health in the last Dail.

Party leader Brendan Howlin announced last week that he intends to resign following the general election.

File image: Alan Kelly/RollingNews