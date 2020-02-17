K Drive

Three Kildare TDs In The Running For The Role Of Ceann Comhairle.

02/17/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Three Kildare TDs are in the mix for the role of Ceann Comhairle.

Co-leader of the Social Democrats, Kildare North's Catherine Murphy is among the favourites

The Kildare TD is considering running for the role of speaker of the house when the Dáil re-convenes on Thursday.

Other names rumoured to be considering running for Ceann Comhairle include the incumbent, Kildare South's Sean O Fearghail, former Minister Denis Naughten and Kildare North Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan.

The winner will be elected by secret ballot on Thursday.

 

