Gardai are asking drivers NOT to flash their lights at other drivers to warn them speed camera vans are ahead.

900 new locations, 54 of them in Kildare, came into operation from 6am and can be accessed on the garda website.

The speed camera vans are changing areas to crash blackspots following a three year analysis.

Supt Tony Lonergan is appealing to drivers not to flash their lights at others.

