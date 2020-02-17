Two Men Remain In Custody In Connection With Killing In Lucan.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a man in Lucan in Dublin.
Wayne Whelan had been shot before his body was found in a burning car last November.
Two other men have already been charged with the 42-year-old's murder.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a man in Lucan in Dublin.
Wayne Whelan had been shot before his body was found in a burning car last November.
Two other men have already been charged with the 42-year-old's murder.
Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.
Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.
Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station. You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.
Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!