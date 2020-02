There will be temporary lane closures on the Clane Road in Sallins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kildare County Council, in a statement this evening, says one lane of the road will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Traffic will operate on a shuttle basis, with traffic moving through the works alternately under Stop/Go traffic control.

KCC says "This temporary lane closure is necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the R407 Sallins By-Pass project."