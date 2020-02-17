Kildare Region Foster Service Found To Be Non-Compliant On Four HIQA Standards.

Tusla's foster care service Dublin South West, Kildare,West Wicklow has been found by HIQA to be moderately non-compliant on four of six standards on which it was assessed.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has today published its report of an inspection conducted in November.

This was the third examination of the service since February 2018 and, at that time, HIQA "identified major non-compliances and serious risks within the fostering service."

The second inspection in November 2018 was a follow-up inspection that focused on the standards where the area was judged to be non-compliant moderate or majorin the previous inspection.

HIQA says "Due to the level of risks remaining in relation to the management of unallocated foster care cases, the delay in completing relative assessments, the backlog of foster carer reviews and the functioning of the foster care committee" it decided to include these issues in its most recent inspection.

HIQA found that, of the six national standards assessed, one was compliant, one was substantially complaint, and 4 were moderately non-compliant.