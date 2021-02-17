Listen: Hitman Jailed For 20 Years For Attempted Murder Of Kinahan Cartel Target In May, 2017.

A 29-year-old hitman has been jailed for twenty years for the attempted murder of a Kinahan cartel target in May 2017.

Caolan Smyth, of Cuileann Court, Donore, Co Meath, shot James Gately five times while he was sitting in his car outside a petrol station in Dublin.

Gary McAreavey, of Gort Nua, Station Road, Castlebellingham, Co Louth, was jailed for three years for helping him to destroy the getaway car afterwards.

Speaking outside court today, Superintendent Eddie Carroll said these cases once again show the force’s ability to bring gangland criminals to justice:

