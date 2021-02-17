Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Hitman Jailed For 20 Years For Attempted Murder Of Kinahan Cartel Target In May, 2017.

: 17/02/2021 - 12:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_1_via_rollingnews.jpg

A 29-year-old hitman has been jailed for twenty years for the attempted murder of a Kinahan cartel target in May 2017.

Caolan Smyth, of Cuileann Court, Donore, Co Meath, shot James Gately five times while he was sitting in his car outside a petrol station in Dublin.

Gary McAreavey, of Gort Nua, Station Road, Castlebellingham, Co Louth, was jailed for three years for helping him to destroy the getaway car afterwards.

Speaking outside court today, Superintendent Eddie Carroll said these cases once again show the force’s ability to bring gangland criminals to justice:

12carroll.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Criminal Courts of Justice/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!