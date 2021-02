A driver, detected speeding in Kildare, has been banned from the roads and fined.

Naas Roads Policing Unit clocked the motorist driving at 172km on the M4, last September.

The driver was detained, and charged.

Gardai say the motorist appeared in court in recent days and was convicted.

The driver has been disqualified from driving for 2 years and fined €700.

