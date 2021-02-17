Listen: No. Of People Hospitalised With Covid 19 Falls Below 1st Wave Peak.

The number of people hospitalised and in ICU with Covid is now lower than the peak of the first wave.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid says while the downward slope is slower that than they would like, there is hope.

831 people are being treated for the virus in hospital, of whom 21 are at Naas General Hospital.

Nationally, there are 151 patients in intensive care.

Professor Kingston Mills from Trinity College says with the vaccination roll out, numbers requiring hospital admission should continue to fall:

Stock image: Shutterstock