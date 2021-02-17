Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: No. Of People Hospitalised With Covid 19 Falls Below 1st Wave Peak.

: 17/02/2021 - 12:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hospital_bed_5.jpg

The number of people hospitalised and in ICU with Covid is now lower than the peak of the first wave.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid says while the downward slope is slower that than they would like, there is hope.

831 people are being treated for the virus in hospital, of whom 21 are at Naas General Hospital.

Nationally, there are 151 patients in intensive care.

Professor Kingston Mills from Trinity College says with the vaccination roll out, numbers requiring hospital admission should continue to fall:

12mills.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!