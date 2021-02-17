Listen: European Union Approve Second Contract With Moderna.

Listen Live Logo

European Union Approve Second Contract With Moderna.

17/02/2021
Author: Ciara Noble
The EU has approved a second contract with Moderna, for an additional 300 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The move was announced today by the European Commission President.

Ursula von der Leyen is defending the approach taken by the European Union in acquiring vaccines:

