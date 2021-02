Donald Trump is warning Republicans in the US they will not "win again" if they continue to back Mitch McConnell.

The former US President has described the Senate minority leader as a "dour, sullen and unsmiling".

Mr. Trump says the party can never again "be respected or strong" with leaders such as Senator McConnell.

It comes in response to Mr, McConnell saying Mr Trump is "morally responsible" for the riot at the Capitol building on January 6th.

