Listen: NIAC Due To Report Today On Whether Family Carers Should Be Moved Up Vaccination Priority List.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is due to report today on whether family carers, of whom there are 8,000 in Kildare, should be moved up the priority list for vaccination.

Carers employed by the HSE are being treated as healthcare workers and getting their vaccine in the second priority group.

However, concerns have been raised by family carers who are looking after vulnerable relatives yet have no sight of the vaccine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the issue is being examined today:

Stock image: Pexels