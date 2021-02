The Taoiseach has said the government is committed to giving choice to Leaving Cert students, of whom there are 3,000 in Kildare.

The cabinet sub-committee on education is meeting at the moment to discuss progress in the talks this morning.

It's hoped a solution can be reached today about what this year's Leaving Cert will look like.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said they want to giving students certainty this week:

File image: RollingNews