Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Labour Party Calls For Halt To All Gambling Advertising.

: 17/02/2021 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gambling_cards_blackjack_pixabay.jpg

The Labour Party is putting forward proposals to stop gambling companies advertising in Ireland.

It's published draft legislation today which aims to ban gambling ads across the media, on public transport, billboards and online outlets.

The College of Psychiatrists says gambling disorders are a fast-growing public health issue and it's positive to see politicians taking action.

Labour Senator, Athy's Mark Wall, says people are being bombarded with online betting ads right now:

17mark.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!