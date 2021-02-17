Listen: Labour Party Calls For Halt To All Gambling Advertising.

The Labour Party is putting forward proposals to stop gambling companies advertising in Ireland.

It's published draft legislation today which aims to ban gambling ads across the media, on public transport, billboards and online outlets.

The College of Psychiatrists says gambling disorders are a fast-growing public health issue and it's positive to see politicians taking action.

Labour Senator, Athy's Mark Wall, says people are being bombarded with online betting ads right now:

