Crowds across New Zealand have been paying tribute to the victims of Friday's twin mosque shootings, which killed at least 50 people.

36 others remain in hospital - 12 are in intensive care.

An Australian man, 28 year old Brenton Tarrant, remains the only person to have been charged over the terror attacks.

Satbir Singh, from the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, says it was "senseless":

Stock Image.