Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Former Minister For EU Affairs Accuses Social Media Giants Of Resiting Anti-Terrorism Legislation.

: 03/17/2019 - 12:45
Author: Simon Doyle
facebook_twitter_google.png

Ireland's former Minister for European Affairs claims that social media platforms are actively resisting changes to legislation that would oblige them to prevent the sharing of terrorism content online.

Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube were all criticised for their handling of extremist content on their platforms after video footage of the New Zealand mosque shootings was live streamed and widely shared online.

Most social media platforms said they took action to remove the videos.

However, Senior Advisor at the Counter Extremism Project, Lucinda Creighton, says these platforms could do more:
 

creighton.wav, by Simon Doyle

Stock Image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!