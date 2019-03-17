Listen: Former Minister For EU Affairs Accuses Social Media Giants Of Resiting Anti-Terrorism Legislation.

Ireland's former Minister for European Affairs claims that social media platforms are actively resisting changes to legislation that would oblige them to prevent the sharing of terrorism content online.

Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube were all criticised for their handling of extremist content on their platforms after video footage of the New Zealand mosque shootings was live streamed and widely shared online.

Most social media platforms said they took action to remove the videos.

However, Senior Advisor at the Counter Extremism Project, Lucinda Creighton, says these platforms could do more:



