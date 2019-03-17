Sunday Sportsbeat

Drivers Discouraged To Buy Electric Vehicles Due To Fear To Running Out Of Power, New Survey Finds.

A fear of running out of power is the main concern for potential Irish Electric Vehicle drivers, a survey has found.

According to a new report from The AA that surveyed 3,000 drivers, 48.41% of respondents agreed that concerns about effective driving ranges of most electric vehicles meant they were unlikely to consider buying an Electric Vehicle.

The survey also recorded identified 12.46% of respondents citing a lack of charging points on routes across the country as a contributing factor to their reluctance to purchasing an EV.

However, it also found that just over 70% of respondents either 'Strongly Agreed' or 'Somewhat Agreed' with the government investing in EV infrastructure to encourage motorists to make the switch from traditional fuel vehicles.

 

Image Courtesy of ESB.

 

 

