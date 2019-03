Leo Varadkar has said that he would be open to a longer delay to Brexit to find solutions to the current political impasse in Westminster.

Theresa May's told her MPs that if they don't back her deal this week, Brexit might never happen.

They're due to vote on it for a third time - but she still needs to convince dozens of colleagues.

If it does pass, a short delay's expected to be confirmed within days.

If not, the Taoiseach says he'd accept an even longer extension.

